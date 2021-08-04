Advertisement

A Chance of Showers Developing Western Sections Thursday

A Front Crosses the U.P. on Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Thursday: Hazy, sun giving way to more clouds, chance of showers mainly west

Highs: around 80, coolest far west and near Lake Michigan

Friday: Generally cloudy and cooler, chance of showers

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Some clouds lingering over northern and eastern sections, more sun west and south

Highs: mostly in the 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and possible thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

The chance of showers will continue into early next week.  There is a chance of a very warm day about Tuesday with cooling around mid-week.

