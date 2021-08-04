Advertisement

Brocky Lake boating access site to be temporarily closed in Marquette County

The road closure to vehicle and foot traffic will be in effect from Aug. 9 through August 13.
Temporary boat launch closure graphic.
Temporary boat launch closure graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be closing temporarily the Brocky Lake boating access site in Marquette County for replacement of three culverts on the access road.

The road closure to vehicle and foot traffic will be in effect from Aug. 9 through August 13 while DNR Parks and Recreation Division crews complete the $5,750 project, funded through the state Waterways Fund.

The boating access site is located off Wolf Lake Road (Marquette County Road CV) and Dishno Road, northwest of Ishpeming. There are no available reroutes to access this location.

For more information on closures and reopening of DNR facilities in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
Pictures of Erik Stricker and his side-by-side, courtesy of his family.
UPDATE: Chassell man found after getting lost on ORV ride Monday
Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A boat used Monday to bring two paddlers missing on the Lower Tahquamenon River in Chippewa...
Michigan DNR conservation officers locate lost Tahquamenon River paddlers Monday

Latest News

The park sits on the Escanaba River, allowing visitors to swim, fish, kayak, and hike.
Farquar-Metsa Tourist Park; Gwinn’s ‘hidden gem’
Front of City Hall in Escanaba. (WLUC photo)
Six people running for Escanaba City Council
Empty school desks.
Back-2-School COVID Vaccine Clinic this Friday
UPAWS provides pet food to families in need