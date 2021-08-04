Brocky Lake boating access site to be temporarily closed in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be closing temporarily the Brocky Lake boating access site in Marquette County for replacement of three culverts on the access road.

The road closure to vehicle and foot traffic will be in effect from Aug. 9 through August 13 while DNR Parks and Recreation Division crews complete the $5,750 project, funded through the state Waterways Fund.

The boating access site is located off Wolf Lake Road (Marquette County Road CV) and Dishno Road, northwest of Ishpeming. There are no available reroutes to access this location.

For more information on closures and reopening of DNR facilities in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

