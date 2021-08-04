Baraga County Chamber plans Sept. craft, yard sale

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce is planning a community-wide craft and yard sale next month.

The Chamber says the event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those wishing to participant in selling new or used merchandise, art, crafts, food or other items can register their location with the Chamber.

All locations registered by Sept. 7 will be included on a map that will be distributed to buyers.

If you want to sell items, but don’t have a location in Baraga County, there will be a limited number of spots available at a first-come, first served basis at L’Anse American Legion Post 144.

To register, or for more information, call the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce at 906-353-8803 or email them at baragachamberoperations@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.