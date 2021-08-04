Advertisement

Baraga County Chamber plans Sept. craft, yard sale

The Chamber says the event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce logo.
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce logo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce is planning a community-wide craft and yard sale next month.

The Chamber says the event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those wishing to participant in selling new or used merchandise, art, crafts, food or other items can register their location with the Chamber.

All locations registered by Sept. 7 will be included on a map that will be distributed to buyers.

If you want to sell items, but don’t have a location in Baraga County, there will be a limited number of spots available at a first-come, first served basis at L’Anse American Legion Post 144.

To register, or for more information, call the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce at 906-353-8803 or email them at baragachamberoperations@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closed sign.
Some U.P. restaurants temporarily close due to vendor stoppage
Pictures of Erik Stricker and his side-by-side, courtesy of his family.
UPDATE: Chassell man found after getting lost on ORV ride Monday
Rescue crews respond to a crash on US-41 in Negaunee Township, Aug. 3, 2021.
Driver arrested in Marquette County after huffing nitrous oxide with kids in car, crashing in median
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A boat used Monday to bring two paddlers missing on the Lower Tahquamenon River in Chippewa...
Michigan DNR conservation officers locate lost Tahquamenon River paddlers Monday

Latest News

First Covenant Church is hosting a school supply giveaway, as well as a carnival for local kids.
Dickinson County church hosts backpack giveaway
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
UPDATE: Calumet man involved with Capitol attack accepts plea deal
Photos showing some of the items seized in the 16 person Lansing area drug trafficking bust.
16 charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
Kids of all ages read to therapy dogs on Peter White Public Library's lawn Wednesday morning.
Peter White Public Library wraps up summer-long Pet Partner reading program