Back-2-School COVID Vaccine Clinic this Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P health department is offering a “Back-2-School COVID Vaccine Clinic” Friday. The beginning of another school year is approaching, and Public Health Delta Menominee Counties wants to help your child get ready.

“August brings back thoughts of returning to school and with that, people get their back-to-school shots. Maybe parents would like an opportunity to get Pfizer and have their child fully vaccinated before school started,” said Jennie Miller, communicable disease and immunization coordinator for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

Friday, August 6 from nine in the morning until three in the afternoon, PHDM will be offering Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 and older.

“We’re not limiting attendance to just children. Anybody who wants a dose of Pfizer can call and make an appointment,” said Miller.

The LMAS District Health Department says it’s important to get vaccinated to protect those who cannot.

“The opportunity is there, the vaccine is there we just need people to help get this done,” said Kerry Ott, public information officer for LMAS District Health Department.

It could keep your child in classes if they’re exposed to COVID-19.

“It might allow you to go mask free in certain situations and to avoid quarantine if you’ve been exposed and are fully vaccinated and not having symptoms,” said Miller.

Friday’s clinic is only at the Delta County public health location on College Avenue. To schedule your appointment, call (906) 786-4111.

“Those who have been waiting, the time to wait is over. The time to get vaccinated is now,” said Ott.

