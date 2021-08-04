Aspirus At Home expands hospice care in Western U.P.

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus At Home has expanded their hospice services in the Western Upper Peninsula. The goal is to give residents of Gogebic and Ontonagon Counties and their surrounding areas greater access to hospice care.

The expansion extends their coverage through the north and western parts of Upper Michigan. For Aspirus staff it’s about providing a full team of medical care professionals for patients and their families.

“The biggest component to that hospice medical care benefit is the interdisciplinary approach so when you talk about hospice services we are really adding a team of support for folks in the last part of their healthcare journey,” said Cindy Rider, Aspirus VP of Post Acute Care.

Future plans for Aspirus include expanding that home hospice care to the Crystal Falls area. With the expansion Aspirus is looking to hire nurses, social workers and home health aides.

