Adeline Gray earns silver medal in Women’s Wrestling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Adeline Gray’s Olympic debut came in 2016 in Rio. She left disappointed, failing to medal and finishing seventh in the Games.

Five years later she stood tall on the Olympic Medal Podium in Tokyo with a silver.

“I did not come to the Olympics for a silver medal, I came for a gold one. but to come home with any hardware is impressive and I’m just very happy I have a medal around my neck,” said Gray.

Gray left Marquette after a year to train in Colorado Springs, but her short time in the Upper Peninsula left no doubts to her coaches.

“She was committed. She was 100% into the sport,” says NMU’s Head Wrestling Coach Tony Deanda. “I think to come from Denver at the time to the U.P. at a young age was a big commitment for a high school student to do that. "

Gray was a five-time world champion, but she had not medaled in the Olympics. Deanda knew of her Olympic dreams from a young age so to see them come true he couldn’t be happier.

“This was the second time that she was at the Olympics and to see her accomplish her goal of becoming an Olympic medalist, says Deanda. “I believe for her was a dream come true.”

Gray planned on hanging it up after Tokyo, but with the Games delayed a year her future is unclear.

“I don’t know yet, I definitely have to go home and get back on the drawing board looks like,” Gray said. “Typically I plan my year on four-year quads, and right now its a short quad, so do you just keep going or pull a stop and see the Olympics are coming back to the United States after that so what does that look like?”

What is certain is that now she’s an Olympic medalist.

