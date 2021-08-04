Advertisement

3 Marquette residents face charges from April 2021 fire

The fire, at 326 Summit Street, seriously burned one of the men now facing charges.
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.
FILE. Firefighters respond to a THC extraction fire in Marquette on April 6, 2021.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Marquette residents are now facing charges stemming from a April 2021 fire.

25-year-old Jacob Cobey Thomson, and 20-year-old Hunter Owen Wiseman, both of Marquette, were each charged with:

  • Felony - Controlled Substance- Delivery/Manufacture Marijuana/Synthetic Equivalents
  • Misdemeanor, Controlled Substance – Maintaining a Drug House

The warrants for both held a required bond of 10% of $5,000 on each charge.

Also charged was 21-year-old Liliana Loonsfoot Masters, of Marquette, for a Misdemeanor, Controlled Substance – Maintaining a Drug House.

All three were arrested on Aug. 3 and were able to post bond, then released.

On Aug. 2, the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charges above stemming from the April 6, 2021 fire at 326 Summit St.

In that fire, Thomson suffered burns to his face, chest and neck, and was taken to UP Health System-Marquette, before a transfer to the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.

During the spring investigation, police discovered that Thompson was using a flammable chemical to extract THC from marijuana plants, which caused the flash fire that injured him and burned the garage. Damage to the garage was contained to the front interior.

Read the original story from April here.

