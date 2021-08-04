16 charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced Wednesday that 16 defendants were arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes out of the Lansing area.

Eight defendants were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Seven other defendants were charged in a different criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. One defendant was charged by indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.

The following individuals were charged in the complaints and indictment:

Edward Washington, 39

Demanuel Porter, 33

Jamar Street, 30

Latisha Mack, 32

Jerome Till, 50

Ebony Malone, 36

Michael Terry, 33

Angela Dority, 46

Davanti Heard-White, 30

John Humphrey, 32

Marquise Brooks, 33

Miguel Schooler, 24

Arnon Lake, 34

Demetrus Heard, 29

Jeffrey Humphrey, 52

Jordan Suttles, 30

During the arrests of the defendants and execution of 15 search warrants, federal, state, and local investigators seized bulk quantities of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Investigators also seized more than 20 firearms.

Further details of the allegations can be found in the indictment, complaints and supporting affidavits, which were unsealed yesterday.

Fourteen of the defendants made their initial appearances yesterday, and two defendants made their initial appearances today. The charges are the result of a multi-agency investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Lansing Police Department (LPD), including Lansing Police Department Special Operations Section (LPD SOS); Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Michigan State Police (MSP); Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); United States Marshals Service (USMS); and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have all supported the investigation.

Over 150 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio assisted with the search warrants and arrests Aug. 3.

Birge reminds the public that the charges in the criminal complaint are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

