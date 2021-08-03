A Warmer Wednesday is Expected with Some More Haze

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm

Highs: low to mid 80s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and rather humid, chance of evening showers west

Highs: around 80

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers most areas

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to near 80

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early next week, though most of the time should be rain-free. Temperatures will continue to run somewhat above average.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.