A Warmer Wednesday is Expected with Some More Haze

But Likely Not as Thick as Tuesday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm

Highs: low to mid 80s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and rather humid, chance of evening showers west

Highs: around 80

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers most areas

Highs: mainly 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to near 80

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early next week, though most of the time should be rain-free.  Temperatures will continue to run somewhat above average.

Plan on a Pleasant Monday