A Warmer Wednesday is Expected with Some More Haze
But Likely Not as Thick as Tuesday
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm
Highs: low to mid 80s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes, especially Lake Michigan
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and rather humid, chance of evening showers west
Highs: around 80
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers most areas
Highs: mainly 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to near 80
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday into early next week, though most of the time should be rain-free. Temperatures will continue to run somewhat above average.
