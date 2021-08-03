The UPside - August 2, 2021

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Bay Fire Department Chief, Diane Morin, is this week’s Upsider.

In her 13 years with the department, Chief Morin has showed her team how important it is to be involved in the community and show kids how important they are in their communities. The concept that a volunteer fire department should be engaged with the community when there isn’t an emergency, is the type of idea we could use more of.

Learn more about Chief Morin and her efforts in the video above.

