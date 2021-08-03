Sexual Assault Response Team volunteers needed in Marquette and Alger counties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sexual Assault Response Team at the Women’s Center for Marquette and Alger counties is still in need of volunteers.

The Sexual Assault Response Team helps to advocate and support victims of sexual assault.

Volunteers will be on call when the center is closed and will assist victims in the hospital and police stations when reporting sexual abuse.

“They can do things from providing resources, assisting with getting them shelter if they have no safe place to go, such as out Harbor House, or just providing that emotional support for them through any step of the process,” said Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator Heather Clarke.

Clarke said the team currently has about 15 members but needs 5 to 10 more for Alger and Marquette counties.

Those who want to volunteer do not need any prior experience.

All volunteers will go through training about the Women’s Center, which will include services offered, staff and volunteer roles, the Harbor House, and talking to victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in a trauma informed and empathetic way.

“We talk about some of the different things that victims and survivors may be going through in that moment as well as different resources that are available. We also do go through the sexual assault kit that can be done at the hospital,” said Clarke.

However, every case and experience are different, and Clarke said these trainings are to give the volunteer advocates a glimpse into what they could experience when responding to a call.

“Having this team together is to not only give the victim their control back, but it’s also to sit down and be like ‘hey, I believe you,’” she said.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Response Team, call the Women’s Center at 906-225-1346.

The next training sessions will be held the week of August 22.

