Range Bank holding School Supply Drive during August

By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is collecting school supplies during August to help out many schools throughout the UP.

The school supply drive is taking place in Marquette and Dickinson counties as well as the Copper Country. All school items such as backpacks, paper, pencils, and headphones are being collected at Range Bank locations.

The donations will be distributed to schools in Marquette, Dickinson, and Copper Country counties this September.

Marquette’s Range Bank Marketing and PR Specialist Hanna Westra says the staff has high hopes for the second annual drive.

“Range Bank is a community bank, our motto is ‘community strong’,” says Westra. “We just know that the children and the youth in our communities are really the future. And we really want to be known as a partner for the schools.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted online.

Range Bank hopes to raise $5,000 this year and will match all donations up to that amount.

