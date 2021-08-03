Popular senior movement programs grow

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Events aimed at getting seniors up and moving are happening in Florence County. The Florence County Health department is partnering up with the Florence County Aging and Disability Resource Center to show seniors how to decrease arthritis pain.

They’re offering a variety of popular programs like yoga and the Walk with Ease. Walk with Ease meets three times a week for six weeks. It’s an evidence-based approach to exercise. Organizers say it’s an important step toward a healthy life.

“Anytime that we can move our bodies, it’s a good thing. It helps our heart rate, it helps our mental health, especially now in times of COVID,” said Ann Price, Florence County Public Health Nurse and Registered Sanitarian.

The program starts August 16 and is free, but registration is required. You can find more information about other programs by visiting the Florence County Health Department Facebook page.

