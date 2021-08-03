Advertisement

Marquette County Board clears up confusion over COVID-19 testing site at Sawyer International Airport

Site open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until the end of...
Site open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until the end of summer(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board responded to confusion over the COVID-19 testing site at Sawyer International Airport during their regular meeting Tuesday.

In a letter from Airport Manager Duane DuRay and County Administrator Scott Erbisch, it states that the program has a limited budget and is meant to test inbound passengers. The letter also explains the testing site has little traffic and mostly outgoing passengers.

The letter was accepted for filing during the meeting. The Chair of the Commission, Gerry Corkin, says he hopes it clears up any confusion.

“There was some confusion about why it wasn’t open but it was not anything that was done incorrectly it was just that they had money to keep it open for a prescribed period of time, it happens at most of the airports that have this service,” Corkin Said.

The County Board also observed a moment of silence for Senator Carl Levin who died last week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures of Erik Stricker and his side-by-side, courtesy of his family.
UPDATE: Chassell man found after getting lost on ORV ride Monday
Internet connectivity in Upper Michigan.
Highline Internet to bring more high-capacity fiber internet connectivity to Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE
4 hikers rescued on Hogback Mountain Saturday night
NMU
NMU announces 2021 campus guidelines

Latest News

Conversations about athletes and mental health higlighting importance
Conversations about athletes and mental health higlighting importance
DNR could make swimming illegal during dangerous weather
DNR could make swimming illegal during dangerous weather
(Aspirus logo)
Aspirus At Home expands hospice care in Western U.P.
Townsend Dr. on US-41 is under construction still
Copper Country construction season continues