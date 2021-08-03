Marquette County Board clears up confusion over COVID-19 testing site at Sawyer International Airport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board responded to confusion over the COVID-19 testing site at Sawyer International Airport during their regular meeting Tuesday.

In a letter from Airport Manager Duane DuRay and County Administrator Scott Erbisch, it states that the program has a limited budget and is meant to test inbound passengers. The letter also explains the testing site has little traffic and mostly outgoing passengers.

The letter was accepted for filing during the meeting. The Chair of the Commission, Gerry Corkin, says he hopes it clears up any confusion.

“There was some confusion about why it wasn’t open but it was not anything that was done incorrectly it was just that they had money to keep it open for a prescribed period of time, it happens at most of the airports that have this service,” Corkin Said.

The County Board also observed a moment of silence for Senator Carl Levin who died last week.

