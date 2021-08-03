Interstate Bridge, highway between Menominee, Marinette closed Aug. 9-13

MENOMINEE, Mich. and MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One of the main bridges connecting Michigan and Wisconsin will be closed next week.

The Menominee City Police Department says Canadian National Railway (CN) has announced plans to repair the US-41/Hall Avenue railroad crossing in Marinette, Wis.

Beginning Monday, August 9, CN is performing a full renewal of the crossing at that area. Police say that in order to perform the work, it will be necessary to close the highway at the crossing.

US-41 and that area of Hall Avenue will be closed at the railroad tracks and a signed detour will be in effect.

All northbound US-41 traffic will be routed to Hattie Street (Marinette), the Hattie Street Bridge and east on 10th Avenue (Menominee). All southbound US-41 traffic will be detoured west on 10th Avenue (Menominee) to Hattie Street Bridge and Hattie Street (Marinette).

In addition, the Interstate Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, August 9, and is expected to reopen by the end of the day Friday, August 13. No details were provided on if work will be done on the bridge as well.

