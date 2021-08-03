Advertisement

Hazy sunshine today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Smoke levels are still elevated across the areas as wildfires in Canada are ongoing. Plan for hazy sunshine and warmer conditions. Temperatures will be in the 80s with the warmest day tomorrow in the upper 80s. Lake breezes could trigger a few isolated thundershowers in the central and east. However, rain chances will increase by the end of the week into the weekend. A stalled front to our north will bring scattered showers and storms on Friday. Then, another system moves in Sunday into Monday with more showers.

Today: Hazy sunshine, isolated thundershowers, and warmer

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Clouds increasing with a chance of showers in the west

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

>Highs: Upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Cloudy, muggy with showers

>Highs: Around 80°

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a chance for showers early on

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

