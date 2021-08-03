Golf Ball Drop in Escanaba this Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Recreation Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area are partnering again for the fourth annual Golf Ball Drop.

“All of the proceeds, 100% go back to the kids in the community. So, I guess, who wouldn’t want to help with that, right?” said Tiffany Hewitt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area.

Golf balls are $25 each and there are only 600 available.

“Those tickets that coincide with a golf ball number. We do have Dombrowski tree service that will be on site dropping those balls from one of his cranes,” said Kim Peterson, recreation director for the City of Escanaba.

All golf balls will be dropped and a hole in the middle will determine the winner. If no balls go into the hole, the closest ball to the hole will win. There are prizes first, second, third, fourth and farthest from the hole, as well as ten bonus squares.

“They’re valued at about $250 and those are all provided by our sponsors that we have in the community,” said Peterson.

You can buy tickets at the Escanaba recreation center or online.

“Those come right to my email and will get the tickets right out to you. You don’t need to be present to win. So as long as you buy a ticket, you’re safe,” said Hewitt.

The Golf Ball Drop is this Saturday at seven in the evening at the Municipal Docks.

All money raised will benefit the Civic Center after school program and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area.

If you’re still looking for a way to help Big Brothers Big Sisters, the organization needs 15 young men to be “bigs.”

“We’re pretty quickly available to match the girls and their bigs but the boys at this time are lacking and so we are really in need of those big volunteers,” said Hewitt.

