Advertisement

Gem and Mineral Show coming to Ishpeming this weekend

The 45th annual Gem and Mineral Show is set for Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ishpeming Elks Club.
The 45th Gem and Mineral Show will host about 40 vendors at the Ishpeming Elks Club.
The 45th Gem and Mineral Show will host about 40 vendors at the Ishpeming Elks Club.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A large collection of unique rocks and minerals from around the world will be on display in Ishpeming this weekend.

The 45th annual Gem and Mineral Show is set for Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Around 40 vendors from Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota will set up inside and outside of the Ishpeming Elks Club.

The free event includes a silent auction, door prizes, and many activities for children.

And for the rock hunters in the area – some insider information may be available.

“Most of our vendors are also collectors themselves, so they go out into rock piles and onto the beaches, so you can pick up some tips for that too,” says Maki

An evening program will start at 7:00 p.m. with a special speaker and a live auction.

Maki also hints at some field trips coming up with the club. She says more information is available on the Gem and Mineral Club website.

B Dogs BBQ food truck will be on site all day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet connectivity in Upper Michigan.
Highline Internet to bring more high-capacity fiber internet connectivity to Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE
4 hikers rescued on Hogback Mountain Saturday night
NMU
NMU announces 2021 campus guidelines
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Volunteers will be on call when the center is closed and will assist victims in the hospital...
Sexual Assault Response Team volunteers needed in Marquette and Alger counties
When CN is working on the railroad crossing at US-41/Hall Avenue in Marinette, Wis. (beginning...
Interstate Bridge, highway between Menominee, Marinette closed Aug. 9-13
A boat used Monday to bring two paddlers missing on the Lower Tahquamenon River in Chippewa...
Michigan DNR conservation officers locate lost Tahquamenon River paddlers Monday
The School Supply Drive runs throughout August.
Range Bank holding School Supply Drive during August