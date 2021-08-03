Gem and Mineral Show coming to Ishpeming this weekend

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A large collection of unique rocks and minerals from around the world will be on display in Ishpeming this weekend.

The 45th annual Gem and Mineral Show is set for Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Around 40 vendors from Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota will set up inside and outside of the Ishpeming Elks Club.

The free event includes a silent auction, door prizes, and many activities for children.

And for the rock hunters in the area – some insider information may be available.

“Most of our vendors are also collectors themselves, so they go out into rock piles and onto the beaches, so you can pick up some tips for that too,” says Maki

An evening program will start at 7:00 p.m. with a special speaker and a live auction.

Maki also hints at some field trips coming up with the club. She says more information is available on the Gem and Mineral Club website.

B Dogs BBQ food truck will be on site all day.

