Advertisement

FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Internet connectivity in Upper Michigan.
Highline Internet to bring more high-capacity fiber internet connectivity to Upper Michigan
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula
FILE
4 hikers rescued on Hogback Mountain Saturday night
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
NMU
NMU announces 2021 campus guidelines

Latest News

FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges
FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file photo, cows graze in a field at the Townsend Visitor Center...
Tennessee won’t incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps