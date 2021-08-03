Enhanced Martial Arts open, accepting members

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new martial arts studio in Skandia is looking for members. Enhanced Martial Arts is run by Grandmaster Mike Mundt and his wife. He has more than 40 years of experience with more than 30 different martial arts systems. He says there are many benefits to learning martial arts.

“It’s more of a lifestyle more than anything, once you do it long enough, from staying in shape to being physically flexible, you can also defend yourself if need be, I teach more than 30 different systems, we’ve got a lot of stuff here, we have 5,000 square feet so we have a lot of options,” Mundt said.

Enhanced Martial Arts does offer two free lessons for those interested in trying it out for the first time. You can find out more about Enhanced Martial Arts by clicking here.

