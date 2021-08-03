Dickinson County campground remains closed for repairs

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Antoine Campground’s 90 sites are full nearly every weekend in the summer. But this year - the campsites are closed for repairs.

The Dickinson County Board voted to spend $150,000 to replace a water line and infrastructure after it began leaking.

“We felt the best option was to uncap the well that’s by the boat landing, test that to see if we have adequate water flow for that, and go from there,” said Brian Bousley, Dickinson County Controller and Administrator.

The County Fund balance is paying for the replacement. The water system issue impacts the entire park, not just the campsites.

“So right now we do have the porta john’s out there, a couple sanitation stations, things like that,” Bousley said. “We had to do that because that’s our main water feed. It feeds not only the campground, but the entire park.”

While the campsites are closed, other sections of the park like the pavilions and swimming areas remain open.

“We do have the crafty flee coming up, after Labor Day,” Bousley said. “That’s our big event out there for the Lake Antoine park partners. That’s still on.”

Campers can expect sites to reopen next year around Memorial Day. The closure this summer is prompting campers to stay elsewhere.

“Well, we are hoping the other campgrounds that get a little more business,” Bousley said. “We understand that a lot of people come and use the campground there, but maybe some other people will get some more business.”

Not only is the water line being replaced, but brush and dirt that are being removed from the campsites. Some of the campsites are being flattened out, remodeled, and in some instances, even expanded.

There are other events this summer for residents to attend to, most of which that are being held down by the waterfront or in the pavilions.

