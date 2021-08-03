Advertisement

Copper Country construction season continues

Summer heat and long bridge related backups don’t mix well...
Townsend Dr. on US-41 is under construction still
Townsend Dr. on US-41 is under construction still(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, commuters in Houghton and Hancock have become all too familiar with bridge-traffic backups and orange-coned detours.

Though, MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten says Houghton’s Townsend Dr. project is coming along nicely in terms of construction progress.

“We’re detouring Northbound US 41 traffic onto Cliff Drive, which goes around the north side of MTU Campus,” said Weingarten.

The detour allows MDOT to complete lane conversions and pedestrian crossings. It’s all a part of the $9 million project to fix important infrastructure below Townsend Dr.

“It’s a two-year project, so we are going to have more work next year on the other end of the project,” said Weingarten. “We will probably be working until late September [this year] and then suspending for the winter and starting up again next spring. We’ll be complete by the fall of 2022.”

Although, the Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures are expected to last the remainder of this month.

“Right now we’re working on finger joint repairs, which are where the different sections of the bridge meet,” explained Weingarten. “Those have to be in good repair for the bridge to move up and down properly.”

However, MDOT is trying to keep backups to a minimum.

“Working with the contractor and talking to the city, we have come up with a plan to do more of this work at night,” said Weingarten.

“We’re just asking for everybody’s patience while we get this work done, it’s critical to keeping the bridge in good repair and operating well for the future,” concluded Weingarten.

We will continue to provide updates as construction progresses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures of Erik Stricker and his side-by-side, courtesy of his family.
UPDATE: Chassell man found after getting lost on ORV ride Monday
Internet connectivity in Upper Michigan.
Highline Internet to bring more high-capacity fiber internet connectivity to Upper Michigan
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE
4 hikers rescued on Hogback Mountain Saturday night
NMU
NMU announces 2021 campus guidelines

Latest News

Conversations about athletes and mental health higlighting importance
Conversations about athletes and mental health higlighting importance
DNR could make swimming illegal during dangerous weather
DNR could make swimming illegal during dangerous weather
(Aspirus logo)
Aspirus At Home expands hospice care in Western U.P.
Site open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until the end of...
Marquette County Board clears up confusion over COVID-19 testing site at Sawyer International Airport