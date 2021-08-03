Copper Country construction season continues

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, commuters in Houghton and Hancock have become all too familiar with bridge-traffic backups and orange-coned detours.

Though, MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten says Houghton’s Townsend Dr. project is coming along nicely in terms of construction progress.

“We’re detouring Northbound US 41 traffic onto Cliff Drive, which goes around the north side of MTU Campus,” said Weingarten.

The detour allows MDOT to complete lane conversions and pedestrian crossings. It’s all a part of the $9 million project to fix important infrastructure below Townsend Dr.

“It’s a two-year project, so we are going to have more work next year on the other end of the project,” said Weingarten. “We will probably be working until late September [this year] and then suspending for the winter and starting up again next spring. We’ll be complete by the fall of 2022.”

Although, the Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures are expected to last the remainder of this month.

“Right now we’re working on finger joint repairs, which are where the different sections of the bridge meet,” explained Weingarten. “Those have to be in good repair for the bridge to move up and down properly.”

However, MDOT is trying to keep backups to a minimum.

“Working with the contractor and talking to the city, we have come up with a plan to do more of this work at night,” said Weingarten.

“We’re just asking for everybody’s patience while we get this work done, it’s critical to keeping the bridge in good repair and operating well for the future,” concluded Weingarten.

We will continue to provide updates as construction progresses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.