Chassell man missing after ORV ride Monday

The man’s cell phone last pinged from a tower near the Taylor Lake area in Gogebic County’s Watersmeet Township.
Pictures of Erik Stricker and his side-by-side, courtesy of his family.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chassell man is missing following an ORV ride in remote, forested areas of Upper Michigan.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, says Erik Stricker, of Chassell, is still missing following a side-by-side ride that began around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, he last made contact with someone else when he was near the area of Victoria Dam in Ontonagon County’s Rockland Township, but his cell phone last pinged from a tower near the Taylor Lake area in Gogebic County’s Watersmeet Township.

Family members say Stricker is a volunteer firefighter, so some fire personnel has been searching for him. Family also says the woods are so dense around Taylor Lake, that only professional crews are currently searching, as to not have others lost in the forest.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office had no other details to immediately provide, but said more information would be made available later on Tuesday.

A post from the Stricker’s wife, embedded below, has been circulating on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

