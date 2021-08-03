‘Balanced perspective’ for athletes’ mental, physical health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In sports, some athletes’ mindsets are not always 100 percent. Former Olympic Sports Psychologist Brad Olson says the pressure they face could be costly.

“It can cause you to choke at the worst time,” said Olson. “It’s just a tremendous amount of pressure on any athlete at any level.”

NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says student athletes need to have a “balanced perspective.”

“I think back to the time when I was in school back in the 80s,” DeAugustine said. “It was kind of a ‘do it’ mentality. ‘Don’t worry about it. Stop complaining.’ We realized that that’s not healthy for kids. it’s not healthy for adult athletes either.”

Olson believes there should be more sports psychologists.

“They should have been dealing with this from the get-go,” he stated. “They know what’s going on. They should be right in there. They’re as needed as a physician, a trainer, or anything else.”

Olson also says talking to someone can keep stress from getting worse.

“I always recommend intervention,” he continued. “It’s just much easier on everybody.”

While student-athletes can reach out to their coaches and trainers for support, DeAugustine says collaborating on a future school psychologist is a possibility.

“Someone who specializes in the psychological well-beings of athletes wouldn’t be a bad idea,” the superintendent said, “maybe for Marquette County or a few of the schools to share together.”

Olson has a suggestion to help athletes perform in a better mental state.

“Take 15 minutes a day and practice doing ‘imagery,’ he mentioned. “Practice doing whatever skill that you use in your particular sport.”

Olson and DeAugustine also want to remind young athletes to have fun and enjoy themselves.

