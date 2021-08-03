Annual golf outing looking for sponsors

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Warrior Relief Fund raises money for veterans and their families. To date the organization has helped over 40 families. The only fundraiser organized by the nonprofit organization is the annual 906 Warrior Relief Golf Outing. This year’s tournament is full but the organizers are looking for hole sponsors.

