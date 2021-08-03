Advertisement

Annual golf outing looking for sponsors

The 906 Warrior Relief Golf Outing is happening August 21
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Warrior Relief Fund raises money for veterans and their families. To date the organization has helped over 40 families. The only fundraiser organized by the nonprofit organization is the annual 906 Warrior Relief Golf Outing. This year’s tournament is full but the organizers are looking for hole sponsors.

To become a sponsor, click here

To learn more about the event, check out the group’s Facebook page.

