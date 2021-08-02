Waterfront Arts Festival happening Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Arts Center is preparing for the Waterfront Arts Festival this Saturday.

From ten in the morning until four in the afternoon, more than 40 art vendors will be in Ludington Park selling art. All day, live entertainment at the band shelter.

Art mediums include paintings, photography, pottery, wood and jewelry.

“Something for everybody. We could have five or six jewelers, but they are all different and unique in their own way. So, you can find a Christmas present, birthday present or something for yourself while you’re down there,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center.

There’s a youth activities tent, an art raffle tent, and a youth artist market – a place for kids from kindergarten to 18 years old to sell their own artwork.

