Vista Theater to hold first performance since start of pandemic

The two-hour long concert will host primary star Jeff Jennings along with other local musicians and some surprise guests.
FILE. Vista Theater marquee.
FILE. Vista Theater marquee.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee plans its first performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rock n’ Rollin’ Through the Ages” will feature rock tunes from the 50′s up to today. It will take place at the Negaunee bandshell Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The two-hour long concert will host primary star Jeff Jennings along with other local musicians and some surprise guests

Admission is donation based. All money raised will go toward the renovation of the Vista Theater after its roof collapsed last August.

“This concert is primarily just to let people know we’re still a performing group, we still exist,” said Rusty Bowers, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council for Vista Theater President. “We don’t have a home to perform in, but we want to show that we can still bring some entertainment to Negaunee. And we’re still working on bringing back the Vista.”

The total renovation of the theater is estimated to cost around $3 million and take 3 years.

