Timber haulers, harvesters may apply for COVID-19 aid

The funding is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program.
Timber harvesters and haulers can apply now for a share of $200 million in federal aid for losses experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber harvesters and haulers can apply now for a share of $200 million in federal aid for losses experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program.

“This program can provide critical assistance to loggers,” said Jeff Stampfly, state forester and chief of the Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resources Division.

“Michigan’s timber industry supports thousands of good-paying jobs and has been working tirelessly through the pandemic to provide material for a range of uses from housing to paper products,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Thanks to our federal partners, the Timber Harvesters and Haulers program can offer grants up to $125,000 for businesses in the industry who saw business decline in the midst of COVID-19 last year. With this infusion of resources, the timber industry can join our ongoing economic jumpstart and power Michigan to new highs.”

Who should apply

Harvesters and haulers whose businesses experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the previous year are encouraged to apply. Eligible loggers and truckers can apply through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency by Oct. 15, 2021.

Businesses where 50% or more of gross revenue is derived from cutting or transporting timber or from processing wood on-site in the forest (chipping, grinding, cutting to smaller lengths, converting to biochar) are eligible.

The maximum amount for any individual or entity to receive is $125,000. See the PATHH program toolkit link below for other eligibility requirements.

Program information

Follow the links below to find application information, watch a webinar for answers to frequently asked questions and determine your closest USDA service center.

For additional questions, contact DNR staff Brenda Haskill or David Neumann.

