Start The Cycle kids train for upcoming Ore to Shore bike race

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids are pedaling through training for the 22nd annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic.

For the 9th straight year, Start The Cycle is teaching youth a sense of belonging, resiliency and success through the sport. But, Executive Director Laura MacDonald says they are doing more than racing.

“We’re also Ore to Shore ambassadors,” MacDonald explained. “What we do out on the trail, when you see us in our bright yellow jerseys, is if we see someone off to the side who needs help mechanically or medically, we have mandatory stopping. And we stop and assist in any way that we can.”

Participants have been practicing at the Forestville Trail Head on wooden ramps, hills and trails. First-year member Tristan Dieterle, though, says the group goes to multiple places across the county.

“Every week, we’re at a different location,” said Dieterle. “Most weeks, we’ll stay at some locations. You come up, come out, get with your group, just ride, and have fun.”

First-years are rewarded if they stay for the whole 20-week season and finish the race.

“At the end of our race, the students that are brand new to our program that season earn their new mountain bike, hydration pack, helmet, padded shorts, and jerseys. Everything that they need to keep their bike in good hardworking condition,” said Start The Cycle’s Board Treasurer, Lea Dziesinski.

With race month here, MacDonald says it is about more than winning.

“It’s really about riding together,” she stated. “It’s about being a team, supporting a team, and building community. When we see each other out and about, we’re friends.”

The group will go through one more week of training at the Forestville Trail Head, followed by an Ore to Shore pre-ride. Ore to Shore is on August 14 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee.

There is also an online auction happening until 5:00 p.m. on August 14 for a Salsa Spearfish bike, with the funds going toward Start The Cycle. To learn more, check out the auction page.

