Advertisement

Some UP families could face eviction after moratorium ends

Funding is available for renters through the state’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program
Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice(AP)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - With evictions starting again across the country, U.P. families behind on rent must catch up.

Community Action Alger-Marquette is trying to help renters avoid eviction. Its executive director, Michelle LaJoie, says renters who are evicted will most likely end up homeless.

“If they are evicted from their current unit due to non-payment of rent, they are going to have a hard time identifying a new rental unit,” said LaJoie.

Community Action Alger-Marquette is helping renters apply for the state’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program or CERA. You can apply by clicking here.

LaJoie says renters approved for CERA would receive assistance for past due rent. Any money granted goes to the landlord.

“This program is built to assist them (renters) and also pay the landlord so they can pay their bills,” said LaJoie.

So far, 251 U.P. households have received one point three million dollars in assistance. Right now, 55 households are trying to get approved for the program.

“We do not want anyone to enter the homeless syestem if we can prevent it,” said LaJoie.

Community Action Alger-Marquette says the best option for renters and landlords is to apply for CERA.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula
Internet connectivity in Upper Michigan.
Highline Internet to bring more high-capacity fiber internet connectivity to Upper Michigan
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Dozens gather for the first Woodtick Music Festival since 2019
Hundreds gather for 27th annual Woodtick Music Festival

Latest News

Waterfront Art Festival in 2019.
Waterfront Arts Festival happening Saturday
Hall Farms sunflowers
Hall Farms opens this Friday
FILE. Vista Theater marquee.
Vista Theater to hold first performance since start of pandemic
(NMU logo on WLUC SkyTracker6 Photo)
New NMU partnership plans to develop sustainability across the UP
Timber harvesters and haulers can apply now for a share of $200 million in federal aid for...
Timber haulers, harvesters may apply for COVID-19 aid