Some UP families could face eviction after moratorium ends

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - With evictions starting again across the country, U.P. families behind on rent must catch up.

Community Action Alger-Marquette is trying to help renters avoid eviction. Its executive director, Michelle LaJoie, says renters who are evicted will most likely end up homeless.

“If they are evicted from their current unit due to non-payment of rent, they are going to have a hard time identifying a new rental unit,” said LaJoie.

Community Action Alger-Marquette is helping renters apply for the state’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program or CERA. You can apply by clicking here.

LaJoie says renters approved for CERA would receive assistance for past due rent. Any money granted goes to the landlord.

“This program is built to assist them (renters) and also pay the landlord so they can pay their bills,” said LaJoie.

So far, 251 U.P. households have received one point three million dollars in assistance. Right now, 55 households are trying to get approved for the program.

“We do not want anyone to enter the homeless syestem if we can prevent it,” said LaJoie.

Community Action Alger-Marquette says the best option for renters and landlords is to apply for CERA.

