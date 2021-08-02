Softball tournament in Negaunee honors local woman, sparks friendly competition

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament is full with 13 teams set to compete for three days on Lacombe Field in Negaunee starting on Friday, August 6.

The tournament began in 1993 when Negaunee resident Renee Thomas died of leukemia. Renee had a passion for softball, not as a player of the sport, but as a spectator. Her family says she just loved it. And that spirit and love continues on year after year in her memory. It’s a legacy the family is proud to share and one they are grateful the community continues to support. Money raised from the tournament goes toward the Negaunee High School Valedictorian Scholarship. Another way they are able to carry forward Renee’s legacy. Renee was the valedictorian of her high school class.

Competition begins on Friday, August 6 and 6:00 P.M. and goes all weekend until the championship game Sunday.

