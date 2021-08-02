Advertisement

Softball tournament in Negaunee honors local woman, sparks friendly competition

This will mark the 29th year of the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament is full with 13 teams set to compete for three days on Lacombe Field in Negaunee starting on Friday, August 6.

The tournament began in 1993 when Negaunee resident Renee Thomas died of leukemia. Renee had a passion for softball, not as a player of the sport, but as a spectator. Her family says she just loved it. And that spirit and love continues on year after year in her memory. It’s a legacy the family is proud to share and one they are grateful the community continues to support. Money raised from the tournament goes toward the Negaunee High School Valedictorian Scholarship. Another way they are able to carry forward Renee’s legacy. Renee was the valedictorian of her high school class.

Competition begins on Friday, August 6 and 6:00 P.M. and goes all weekend until the championship game Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight-year-old has rare brain condition called Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension
Family holds fundraiser for boy with rare brain condition
Dozens gather for the first Woodtick Music Festival since 2019
Hundreds gather for 27th annual Woodtick Music Festival
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal
The focus on Saturday was removing tires and other large items from the bottom of the harbor.
Diving Club removes tons of debris from Lake Superior in Marquette’s Lower Harbor

Latest News

The 3-day event start August 6
Play Ball
The 3-day event kicks off Friday, August 6
Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament
The celebration details
August is National Breastfeeding Month
Breastfeeding
August is National Breastfeeding Month