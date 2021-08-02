Advertisement

Slowly warming back to summer

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure across the area will keep mostly sunny skies for another day. Tomorrow though lake breezes develop triggering afternoon thundershowers in the central U.P. Temperatures will gradually increase as a zonal west to east upper-level wind flow moves in.

Today: Morning patchy fog with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, low 70s elsewhere

Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds. Then, isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s elsewhere

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm. Then, nighttime showers

>Highs: Low 80s inland, cooler elsewhere

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, muggy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s, low 80s

Sunday: Continued mugginess with scattered showers

>Highs: Around 80°

