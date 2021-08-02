Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 1, 2021

This week, Don Ryan shares a Nov. 2020 interview with Kris Stevens, a host, voiceover artist and narrator, who got his start in Upper Michigan.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares a Nov. 2020 interview with Kris Stevens, a host, voiceover artist and narrator, who got his start in Upper Michigan.

Stevens’ had his first radio job as a senior in high school at WJPD in Ishpeming. Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

This show, except Part 4 below, first aired on Nov. 15, 2020.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal
Dozens gather for the first Woodtick Music Festival since 2019
Hundreds gather for 27th annual Woodtick Music Festival
Eight-year-old has rare brain condition called Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension
Family holds fundraiser for boy with rare brain condition
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Internet connectivity in Upper Michigan.
Highline Internet to bring more high-capacity fiber internet connectivity to Upper Michigan
TV6's Don Ryan at the end of the Aug. 1, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - August 1, 2021 - Part 4
Kris Stevens on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - August 1, 2021 - Part 2
Kris Stevens on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - August 1, 2021 - Part 1