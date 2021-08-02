Plan on a Pleasant Monday
With Seasonable Temperatures and Low Humidity
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers over portions of interior central Upper Michigan in the afternoon
Highs: mainly 70s
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of widely scattered showers
Highs: around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Sun mixed with some clouds
Highs: mainly 80s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 80s
Warm weather will continue Friday into the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.