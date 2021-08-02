Plan on a Pleasant Monday

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers over portions of interior central Upper Michigan in the afternoon

Highs: mainly 70s

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of widely scattered showers

Highs: around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Sun mixed with some clouds

Highs: mainly 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Warm weather will continue Friday into the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time.

