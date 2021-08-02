Advertisement

Plan on a Pleasant Monday

With Seasonable Temperatures and Low Humidity
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 7/15/2021
Karl Bohnak's Weather: 7/15/2021
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers over portions of interior central Upper Michigan in the afternoon

Highs: mainly 70s

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of widely scattered showers

Highs: around 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Sun mixed with some clouds

Highs: mainly 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Warm weather will continue Friday into the weekend with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight-year-old has rare brain condition called Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension
Family holds fundraiser for boy with rare brain condition
Dozens gather for the first Woodtick Music Festival since 2019
Hundreds gather for 27th annual Woodtick Music Festival
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal
The focus on Saturday was removing tires and other large items from the bottom of the harbor.
Diving Club removes tons of debris from Lake Superior in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula

Latest News

showers
Cooler conditions for tomorrow
Weather On Demand: 7/30/2021
Some Scattered Showers Expected Saturday
showers
A cool stretch underway
Weather On Demand: 7/29/2021
Plan on a Comfortable End to the Work Week