NMU announces 2021 campus guidelines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In just three weeks, NMU students and staff will be returning to campus.

As move in day inches closer, Northern Michigan University administration is not requiring COVID-19 vaccines but encouraging them. Already, a majority of the campus population is vaccinated.

“For our students its about 65 percent, for our employees its 79 percent. Those are some great numbers of our population that have reported vaccinations,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall, and he said those numbers are going to increase as students and staff continue reporting their vaccination status.

Hall said while administrators are monitoring the Delta variant, nearly everything on campus is back to 2019 standards, including 100 percent capacity in classrooms, but there are some procedures still in place for those unvaccinated.

“The unvaccinated students, staff and faculty are asked to wear masks when indoors. So, that is the one requirement that stands right now,” he said.

Spooner Hall will also be designated as a quarantine building.

“We have about 26 beds set aside if that’s needed. And one big thing if someone is exposed to someone with COVID and they are vaccinated, they’re not required to quarantine,” said Hall.

Halls said the campus health center will remain fully equipped to handle any testing as needed.

NMU will not be holding a mass testing event this year but will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Northern Center to students arriving during move in week.

No U.P. universities are requiring vaccinations. Some schools in Lower Michigan like the University of Michigan and Michigan State are.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.