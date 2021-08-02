New NMU partnership plans to develop sustainability across the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new partnership with NMU is kicking off on Tuesday, August 3.

People First, which is out of Grand Rapids, is partnering with NMU’s Sustainability Hub for Innovation and the Environment, or also known as “SHINE.”

The collaboration will support Upper Peninsula businesses in developing sustainable and socially impactful practices.

It will focus on attraction and retention of a diverse workforce, sustainable supply chain development, carbon footprint reduction, environmental stewardship, and community impact.

“I think the exciting part is some of these businesses will go through the process and they’ll see that they’re already winning and they’re already contributing and now they’ll have this badge or essentially this endorsement to say ‘hey, we’re winners and we support our community,’” said Co-Director of SISU: The Innovation Institution at NMU Jessica Thompson.

NMU SHINE will be hosting People First on Tuesday 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in downtown Marquette.

Anybody interested in learning more - including business owners - are encouraged to attend.

