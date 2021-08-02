Mud race debuts at county fair

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - When you think of the fair, you think of carnival rides, sweet treats, and games. This year, the Iron County Fair is adding something new, a Mud Bogs race.

Organizers are excited to bring in new crowds to Iron River.

“We’re looking at, coming from all over the place. There are guys coming from Keweenaw, lower Wisconsin, and there’s been talk of guys coming from Minnesota,” said Mike Robl, Mug Bogs Organizer.

The event features a dug-out mud trench, for trucks to race through.

“When you’re ready to go, you hit the gas and a timer goes off. Whoever goes the farthest the fastest wins that class. We have multiple classes.”

There will be seven classes in total, where the winners of each class will split one thousand dollars, donated by Roy’s Boy’s Racing. Anyone interested in racing can arrive at 2 p.m. CT. Friday with their car. There is no pre-registration, and a $35 entry fee per truck driver at the gate and $10 per person in the pit crew

There will also be a charity element for any local youth.

“There’s going to be a scholarship for those 18 and under. Right now, we are at one thousand dollars,” Robl said. “They can use the scholarship for whatever school they go to. The proceeds continue to grow as we speak.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can message Iron County Mud Bogs on their Facebook page.

The scholarship is in memory of a local boy, and Friday marks a special day.

“Frank Olson Jr., his birthday will be the day we do this. This is in his memory,” Robl said.

The race starts at 5 p.m. CT on Friday. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids, and children aged five and under enter free.

