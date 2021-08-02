More than 2,200 registered for Ore to Shore Aug. 14

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 22nd Annual Ore to Shore (O2S) Mountain Bike epic is set for August 14, 2021 and the event is on track for the biggest race yet.

More than 2,200 racers are registered so far but there is still time for you to register or volunteer.

The O2S is a point-to-point race, with riders gearing up at the start line in historic Negaunee, wherein 1844 iron ore was first discovered in the Superior region.

The epic courses travel through Ishpeming, past towering head frames from underground mining, then move north into the beautiful wilderness. Next, crossing or running alongside of the Dead River all the way into Marquette, racers eventually meet up with the Lake Superior shoreline.

Race day features events for all ages and biking ability: From the 48-mile Hard Rock, the 28-mile Soft Rock, the 10- mile Shore Rock and youth races ranging from 4 miles to 50 yards.

Start times and locations are as follows:

8:00 a.m. - 10 mile Shore Rock starts from Lakeview Arena in Marquette

9:00 a.m. - 28 mile Soft Rock starts from Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee

10:00 a.m. - 48 mile Hard Rock starts from downtown Negaunee

4:00 p.m. - 4 mile Junior Rock starts from Lakeview Arena in Marquette

5:00 p.m. - 1/2 mile Littlest Rock starts from Lakeview Arena in Marquette

5:15 p.m. - 1 mile Little Rock starts from Lakeview Arena in Marquette

New this year we will celebrate the overall male and female winners from the 48 mile, 28 mile, and 10 mile at 2:00 p.m. outside Lakeview Arena.

“A huge thank you goes out to our race sponsors, Travel Marquette, Northern Michigan University, Meijer, Upper Peninsula Health Plan, and Eagle Mine,” Ore to Shore organizers said Monday.

For more information regarding this year’s Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic, please visit www.oretoshore.com.

The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that promotes physical fitness and outdoor activities through education, culminating in the hosting of a series of bicycle races for all ages.

