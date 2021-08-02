Advertisement

‘Lunch with the Governor’ returns to UP State Fair

The non-political event provides an opportunity for businesses and individuals from the community to meet with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The annual “Lunch with the Governor” at the U.P. State Fair has been set for Thursday, August...
The annual “Lunch with the Governor” at the U.P. State Fair has been set for Thursday, August 19, 2021, starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairgrounds Activities Tent.(WLUC/UP State Fair)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual “Lunch with the Governor” returns to the the U.P. State Fair this year.

The lunch event has been set for Thursday, August 19, starting at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairgrounds Activities Tent.

The non-political event provides an opportunity for businesses and individuals from the community to meet with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and hear directly from her regarding issues that affect Delta County, the Upper Peninsula and the State of Michigan.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce organizes the luncheon each year with signature menu items and beverages prepared by member restaurants and businesses.

The $20 fee includes lunch and gate admission. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be done by visiting deltami.org.

Sponsors of Lunch with the Governor include: Upper Peninsula Michigan Works, Delta County Chamber of Commerce and its member businesses, and the Upper Peninsula State Fair.

