Houghton County elections happening Tuesday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - All townships will vote on a millage reduction for Canal View, Houghton County’s medical care facility.

The decrease was suggested after an increase in taxable revenues in Houghton County benefited Canal View.

Calumet registered voters will also vote on a millage that is renewed every five years to continue funding street repairs, snow removal and fixes on village equipment.

“The snow has to be hauled, rather than pushed to the side,” explained Calumet Interim Village Manager Dave Geisler, when asked about how Calumet’s millage is used during the winters, especially. “So, depending on the snowfall, our crews can be out here every single day and it’s very expensive to haul snow.”

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. based on local time.

For a full list of what will be on your township-based ballot, check out this list.

