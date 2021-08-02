Hall Farms opens this Friday

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 20 acres of sunflowers are beginning to bloom at Hall Farms on St. Nicolas Road near Rock.

“We’re really enjoying it and enjoying the public and enjoying adding new things for the kids to do,” said Teressa Hall, owner of Hall Farms.

Beginning Friday, the public is welcome to come out to the farm to see the flowers from ten in the morning until sunset.

“We don’t charge anything. We ask for an appropriate donation that helps to pay for all of the goodies and the restrooms and things like that,” said Hall.

The farm features an large Adirondack chair, cut out photo ops, painted hay bales, an artificial cow you can rope and a new game.

“It’s a basketball game where you shoot the basketball, and it comes back to you and so you can just keep shooting the basketball,” said Hall.

Owners say their favorite part is watching everyone enjoy the flowers.

“One year we had a young man bring his grandparents and it was on their bucket list. We thought it was just really cool that he thought that much of his grandparents to bring them,” said Hall.

The sunflower field will be open for about three weeks, then the sunflower seeds will be harvested.

“We raise them for the black oil seeds for the birds and in late October we will harvest them and will store them here. We’ll bag them and we will sell them right here off the farm for birdseed,” said Hall.

Owners say there’s about 440,000 sunflowers here on the farm and each one has its own personality.

