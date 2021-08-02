Election Day: Polls open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In jurisdictions with elections, polling locations will be open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, for those wishing to vote in person.

Voters with absentee ballots in these communities are encouraged to return their ballots as soon as possible, either in person at their local clerk’s office or secure ballot drop box. Ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. tomorrow to be counted.

Residents may request an absentee ballot until 4:00 p.m. Monday in-person at their local clerk’s office — and they can vote and return the ballot immediately if they so choose — or they can vote at their designated polling location tomorrow.

In Upper Michigan, four counties have elections: Chippewa, Houghton, Mackinac and Menominee.

TV6 & FOX UP will have results on our website as we receive them Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“Our democracy is at its strongest when everyone participates,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “No matter how you choose to do so, the most important thing is to participate, and to exercise your rights in the way that works best for you. Those with elections tomorrow can be confident that no matter how they choose to cast their ballot, the process will be safe, secure and accessible to all.”

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot, find the location of area drop boxes or clerk office information, and learn more about the election at Michigan.gov/Vote.

If a voter has been sent an absentee ballot that has not yet arrived, they can either go to their clerk’s office by 4 p.m. today or vote at their polling location tomorrow. They will be required to sign an affidavit that will spoil the original ballot.

Those who have not returned their absentee ballot and would prefer to vote in person can bring the ballot to their polling location on Election Day and surrender it to poll workers to receive a new ballot, allowing them to vote in person.

Clerk offices are open Election Day until 8 p.m. for those who need to register to vote, or absentee voters who wish to return their ballot in person. Voters may also allow an immediate family member or a member of their household to drop off their sealed and signed ballot for them.

Those who are already registered and do not request an absentee ballot by 4 p.m. today must vote in person at their polling location tomorrow.

For additional information, visit Michigan.gov/Vote.

