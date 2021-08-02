City of Negaunee installs more fencing around abandoned Old Town mines

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - More fencing is being added around the abandoned mines at Negaunee’s Old Town to make the area safer.

City crews are installing nearly 3,000 feet of fence as part of an ongoing partnership between the City of Negaunee and the Marquette County Mining Inspector.

“There are a couple deficiencies here and there that come with some technical issues over time where the city, and to some extent the Mining Office, really hadn’t been paying too much attention to these areas,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

Heffron says while there haven’t been any recent incidents, the fencing is critical for blocking curious hikers from falling into mining pits and shafts.

“The likelihood of somebody surviving that is not very high,” he said. “In fact, anybody even knowing where you’re at or being able to get the safety personnel out there to help you would be extremely difficult.”

During the installation, some of the trails will be temporarily affected.

“Chiefly RAMBA trails,” Heffron said. “Two of their trail systems will be affected by that, but they’ll only have to move that trail by about 100 – 200 feet, so it won’t affect them terribly.”

Although material shortages and slow shipping times have caused delays, the project is expected to be finished this year.

Going forward, Heffron says the city is working on a policy to require annual inspections of the fencing. Until then, he urges visitors not to go beyond it.

“I know it’s very enticing to see these old places,” said Heffron. “They may be neat, but really you are putting yourself at risk. Our goal is to try to prevent that.”

The City Manager’s Office says there is no exact cost for the fencing project at this time.

