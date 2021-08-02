MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - August is National Breastfeeding Month and the first week of the month is World Breastfeeding Week.

Linda Marshall, a lactation consultant for UP Health System-Marquette, says there will be an event Saturday, August 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Westwood Mall parking lot. It is for new and expecting moms to get some information. Families can drive-up starting at 9:00 a.m. to collect a “swag bag” full of samples and then drive thru the event to visit tables hosted by local providers and agencies.

Breastfeeding families are welcome to park for the 10:00 “Big Latch On” count.

For more information on the event click here.

