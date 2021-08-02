All the Worlds a Stage opening soon at Lake Superior Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Arts Youth Theater is getting ready for a new show called ‘All the Worlds a Stage.’ It’s a smaller show featuring actors from the eighth grade and up performing a collection of scenes from Shakespeare’s most famous works.

That includes excerpts from Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest and Julius Caesar. For the show’s Director it’s great to be able to perform live theater again.

“I think the biggest reason to come and check this out is to support live local theater again, I think it’s great that these kids are brave and putting themselves out there in a way that they never have before and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” said Director Amber Christunas.

The show opens August 3 and runs through August 7 at the Lake Superior Theatre on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette. Tickets cost $15 for adults.

