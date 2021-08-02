AAA: Michigan gas prices slightly lower to begin August

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 3 cents compared to last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 1 cent less than this time last month but still $1.06 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last January.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand increased nominally from 9.30 million b/d to 9.33 million b/d. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 2.3 million bbl to 234.2 million bbl. These trends have helped to stabilize price increases; however, crude oil prices continue to remain above $70 per barrel.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.23 to settle at $73.62. A weaker dollar has helped to push prices up, while market concerns surrounding demand recovery continue to grow. Crude prices were also bolstered after EIA’s latest report showed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 4.1 million bbl to 435.6 million bbl.

“While the Michigan state average dropped 3 cents last week, gas prices in some metro areas held steady or even increased slightly,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “High crude prices are likely to keep gas prices above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.”

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.30), Marquette ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.25)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.10), Grand Rapids ($3.12), Lansing ($3.13)

