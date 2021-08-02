Advertisement

4 hikers rescued on Hogback Mountain Saturday night

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four hikers had to be rescued Saturday night, after getting lost on Hogback Mountain.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the hikers, who do not live in the area, went up the mountain, but couldn’t find the trail to come back down. Deputies responded at 9:07 p.m. to the area to rescue to group.

The group got caught in a rainstorm, and one of the hikers became separated from the group. The missing hiker was able to call 911 for help, which is how Marquette County Central dispatch was able to locate the group.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was able to lead them back to their vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

