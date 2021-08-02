2021 Bike Night raises money for the Trillium House

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Bike Night at the UP North Lodge has made its return.

Sunday’s event was in support for the Trillium House which is a hospice home for those who need a caretaker but don’t want to live in a nursing home.

The event featured live music, bucket raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the Trillium Hospice House.

“Trillium House has been there about 2.5 years and its doing great. People who have stayed there and the families are very supportive and it’s a really great cause,” said Trillium Board President Mike Grossman.

The Trillium is planning another fundraiser for this coming November.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.