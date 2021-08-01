Family holds fundraiser for boy with rare brain condition

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser was held in Gladstone on Saturday to assist eight-year-old Jesse Groleau.

Back in February, Jesse was diagnosed with Idiopathic Intercranial Hypertension, a rare and incurable condition that mimics the symptoms and signs of a brain tumor. Every three to four days, Jesse receives treatment at The Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Family and community members gathered at the Gladstone Pavilion to raise money for treatment and travel expenses, with some of the funds gathered through 50/50 raffles and regular raffles.

“It’s been rewarding for us to have an external support system,” said Ashley Groleau, Jesse’s mother and the event’s organizer. “Our community has really come together and shown us that even though they may not know us, they still care about us. That’s the good thing about coming from a small community.”

Bracelets and #TeamJesse t-shirts were also sold, as well as hot dogs and other snacks and drinks.

The Groleaus also have a GoFundMe set up, which people can donate to at any time.

To learn more about Jesse’s condition, click here.

