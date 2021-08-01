Cooler conditions for tomorrow

A weak disturbance continues to clear out through tomorrow. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around early tonight. then, light isolated showers will be likely in the northcentral tomorrow along with cooler air. Temperatures will trend mainly in the 60s with low 60s north. Then, temperatures gradually moderate throughout the week with the heat returning next Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated storms

>Lows: Low 50s inland, upper 40s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Morning isolated showers. Otherwise, partly sunny

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and mild

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon

>Highs: Mainly 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and muggy

>Highs: Mainly 80s

